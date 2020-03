23:52 Reported News Briefs Adar 26, 5780 , 22/03/20 Adar 26, 5780 , 22/03/20 Report: Harvey Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus Former producer Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus, US media reported on Sunday. Weinstein was recently convicted of rape and committing a criminal sexual act and sentenced to 23 years in prison. ► ◄ Last Briefs