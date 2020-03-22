65 Chabad hasidim from the US diagnosed with coronavirus

65 Chabad hasidim who arrived from the United States last week and were staying at the Dan Hotel in Jerusalem were diagnosed with the coronavirus on Sunday evening.

In coordination with the Ministry of Health, it was decided that the patients would at this stage be transferred to the Shmuel Harofeh Hospital.

41 people will now remain in the hotel, which will be used at this time to treat special cases and not for patients who require hospitalization. Eight of those at the hotel have not yet received the results of their coronavirus test. When the results are received, a decision will be made accordingly.