23:00 Reported News Briefs Adar 26, 5780 , 22/03/20 Adar 26, 5780 , 22/03/20 Shooting incident on Road 446, Arab seriously injured A Palestinian Arab has been seriously injured in a shooting incident on Road 446 near Hashmonaim. A MDA team is at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are as yet unclear.