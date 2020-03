22:43 Reported News Briefs Adar 26, 5780 , 22/03/20 Adar 26, 5780 , 22/03/20 $150 million Qatari aid package for Gaza Kan news reports that the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has announced that a $150 million aid package will be transferred to Gaza within six months. ► ◄ Last Briefs