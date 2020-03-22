Defense Minister Bennett: Working together in a national effort

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) praised the officials at the helm of the Health Ministry, and said that whoever tries to stir up dissent between the Defense Ministry and the Health Ministry will not succeed.

"My friends, there are people who are trying to make trouble between the two ministries, but they won't succeed. The Health Ministry is leading the national effort to combat coronavirus, together with the prime minister. Health Minister Litzman, Director-General of the Health Ministry Moshe Bar Siman Tov, and the entire staff are working around the clock with endless dedication," Bennett said.

"The Defense Ministry is doing whatever it can to assist in this national effort. If there are sometimes differences of opinion between the various experts, there's nothing wrong with that. But there is someone who makes the decisions and that person is the prime minister. The army, the Home Front Command, and the Defense Ministry will continue to shoulder the burden in the fight against coronavirus."