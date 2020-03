22:18 Reported News Briefs Adar 26, 5780 , 22/03/20 Adar 26, 5780 , 22/03/20 Facebook CEO donating 720,000 masks to US health funds According to Channel 13, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that he will be donating 720,000 face masks to medical teams in the United States, due to the global shortage of these items. ► ◄ Last Briefs