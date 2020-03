17:25 Reported News Briefs Adar 26, 5780 , 22/03/20 Adar 26, 5780 , 22/03/20 Supreme Court: Focusing only on elections for Knesset speaker Supreme Court Judge Esther Chayut said that Sunday's hearing on the petition submitted by the Blue & White party against the Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein will only focus on the elections for Knesset Speaker. ► ◄ Last Briefs