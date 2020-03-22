17:11 Reported News Briefs Adar 26, 5780 , 22/03/20 Adar 26, 5780 , 22/03/20 MK Nissenkorn: 'Knesset needs to get back to business' MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue & White) arrived at the Supreme Court hearing regarding the actions of Knesset Chair Yuli Edelstein (Likud). "Especially now, in these difficult days, it is so important that we have Knesset oversight, in order to maintain public order and protect Israel's democracy. The Knesset must return to regular functioning, so that we can execute our appointed tasks of holding the government to account, reassuring citizens that there is transparency in decision-making." ► ◄ Last Briefs