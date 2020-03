17:05 Reported News Briefs Adar 26, 5780 , 22/03/20 Adar 26, 5780 , 22/03/20 Blue and White to High Court: Democracy in danger Read more MKs Ofer Shelah, Avi Nissenkorn, demand court intervene to force Knesset Speaker to convene plenary, allow himself to be replaced. ► ◄ Last Briefs