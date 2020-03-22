|
17:00
Reported
Adar 26, 5780 , 22/03/20
Half a million new job seekers in March, 10,321 today alone
Between 7am and noon, 10,321 new job seekers registered at the Employment Agency. From the beginning of March, 521,109 people have registered as job seekers, 90% of whom are on unpaid leave from work. In the previous 2 months, those on unpaid leave of absence from work comprised just 2% of those seeking work.
The number of people under the age of 34 looking for work was up 49% in March alone. Around 45% of job seekers are from the center of the country and the Tel Aviv area.
