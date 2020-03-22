PM meets with key economic advisers, new relief measures planned

PM Netanyahu is holding a meeting of advisers on the economy. Participating are the Ministers of Finance and Economy, the head of the National Security Council, the CEOs of the PM's Office and the Treasury, the head of the National Council of Economics, as well as other key officials.

At the discussion, the Prime Minister stated that the economic team should submit a plan for managing the economy within 48 hours, and draw up an updated relief package offering broad-ranging and significant economic assistance which will include relief funds for the self-employed, employees, businesses, and home businesses. Some of the programs in the aid package will be submitted for Knesset approval.