42 police citations for violating guidelines

Since the new Health Ministry regulations came into effect, police have opened 126 investigations into people who broke quarantine regulations, and another 19 investigations due to suspicion of disseminating fake news and misleading news items.

So far, more than 14,000 visits have been made to those in quarantine and 42 citations have been issued, mostly due to refusal to disperse from illegal gatherings. In addition, 18 orders of closure have been issued to businesses that blatantly violated the guidelines.