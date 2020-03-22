MK Tibi: Bring Israelis home from countries struggling w/ coronavirus

MK Ahmad Tibi, head of the Joint List, praised the rescue operation of 160 students from Ukraine.

“The operation returning the students from Ukraine was well executed, and even though the country is in lockdown due to the coronavirus epidemic, we managed to arrange all the necessary permits, working together with Israir and the relevant authorities in Israel. We prepared lists of hundreds of students, and we managed to bring back around 160 students via Ukraine’s Zaporizhia airport, around 12 hours from Odessa.

“This is not an ordinary situation. I call on the emergency authorities in the Prime Minister’s Bureau to swiftly identify all the countries with failed responses to coronavirus and bring Israeli citizens home from there, just as we have done now with those in Ukraine and Moldova, and will do tomorrow for those in Italy and a number of other countries.”