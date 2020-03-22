Likud: Ousting Knesset Speaker will eliminate unity government

The Likud clarifies that ousting the Knesset Speaker will eliminate the unity government and inevitably lead to a fourth election.

"It would be a shockingly irresponsible step during the global coronavirus pandemic, the likes of which there hasn't been in the last 100 years. What the citizens of Israel want now is that we not deal with ousters but unite forces."

Likud states that the agreed unity proposal with Blue and White states that Prime Minister Netanyahu will serve for a year-and-a-half, followed by Benny Gantz for the same period.

"If Blue and White overthrow the Knesset Speaker, unity talks will cease immediately. Blue and White will be responsible for the results," the Likud warns.