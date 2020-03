13:18 Reported News Briefs Adar 26, 5780 , 22/03/20 Adar 26, 5780 , 22/03/20 Brooklyn: Hundreds of infected placed in isolation According to a recent weekend report, dozens were hospitalized in moderate to severe condition, some of whom are in very bad condition and are on respiration and in need of Heavenly Mercy. ► ◄ Last Briefs