Adar 26, 5780 , 22/03/20 Fourteen COVID-19 patients admitted to Hadassah compound in Jerusalem Another 33-year-old patient was brought to the outbreak complex at Hadassah Hospital. At this time, 9 patients are in mild condition, 2 are in moderate condition, and 3 more who are in the respiratory intensive care unit specially established for coronavirus patients, are in serious condition. Total in Hadassah: 14 patients.