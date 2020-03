12:50 Reported News Briefs Adar 26, 5780 , 22/03/20 Adar 26, 5780 , 22/03/20 Truck overturned on Route 90 between Tzukim and Paran A 40-year-old truck driver was injured after turning over on Route 90 between Tzukim and Paran. MDA paramedics provided initial treatment. A MDA helicopter was called in. ► ◄ Last Briefs