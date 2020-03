19:12 Reported News Briefs Adar 25, 5780 , 21/03/20 Adar 25, 5780 , 21/03/20 Watch: Jewish couple weds in 'socially distant' wedding Read more In Brooklyn's Jewish community, couple holds 'socially distant' wedding. 'We reflect on what's really important in life.' ► ◄ Last Briefs