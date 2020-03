18:46 Reported News Briefs Adar 25, 5780 , 21/03/20 Adar 25, 5780 , 21/03/20 Spain: 324 coronavirus deaths in a single day A full 324 people died of coronavirus between Friday and Saturday, Spain's Health Ministry reported. The country has seen 1,326 deaths from the disease. ► ◄ Last Briefs