Jordan to impose curfew in bid to curb coronavirus

Jordan’s government announced on Friday that a round-the-clock curfew will be imposed as of Saturday morning and until further notice to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The exceptional measure, to be applied for an indefinite period, was taken after "citizens did not respect directives" calling on them not to leave their homes except for extreme emergencies, government spokesman Amjad Adayleh said on Friday, according to AFP.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)