Officials: Blue and White in agreement on most issues

Officials in the Likud and Blue and White parties said on Friday night, according to a report on Channel 13 News, that the main dispute in the talks on an emergency government has been resolved, and that a few other minor points of contention remain.

The report said that the draft agreement includes a clause stating that if the Knesset is dissolved by one of the parties before the rotation in the post of Prime Minister goes into effect, the premiership during the transitional government will go to the person who was next in line to assume the role. This means that if Binyamin Netanyahu works to dissolve the Knesset after a year and four months, Gantz will serve as Prime Minister during the transitional period.

