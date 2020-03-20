Cuomo orders nonessential workers to stay home

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that all workers in nonessential businesses across New York state are required to stay home in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The executive order takes effect Sunday evening, Cuomo said, according to CNN. The New York order comes a day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state's nearly 40 million residents to stay home.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)