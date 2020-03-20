Italy records almost 6,000 new coronavirus cases

Italy on Friday recorded its highest day-to-day-rise in the number of deaths of people infected with the new coronavirus, The Associated Press reported, citing the country’s Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli.

Borrelli said the country recorded 627 more deaths in the 24 hours since Thursday, when Italy surpassed China as the nation with the most COVID-19-related deaths.

