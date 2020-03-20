Government approves emergency regulations on number of workers

The government on Friday afternoon approved emergency regulations designed to limit the number of workers in the workplace due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

According to the regulations, as of today, the government sector will move to an emergency format, enabling it to provide essential services to the citizen but reducing to about 30% the essential set of manpower that will continue to work from the office and from home.

