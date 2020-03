15:15 Reported News Briefs Adar 24, 5780 , 20/03/20 Adar 24, 5780 , 20/03/20 Anti-Semites: 'Cough on Jews, make them sick' Read more Arutz Sheva speaks with ADL's Alex Friedfeld about how coronavirus is being used to spread anti-Semitism, and what you can do about it. ► ◄ Last Briefs