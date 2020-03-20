Abbas: The risk from coronavirus is at a minimum

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday that despite the scarce resources available for Palestinian Arabs, the government has so far been able to keep the risk of COVID-19 to the bare minimum.

In a speech aired on Palestine TV and quoted by the Wafa news agency, Abbas said that from the first day the first case of coronavirus was reported in the PA, he "gave orders to the Palestinian government to take all necessary measures to ensure preventive protection for all, and to provide care and treatment for those who have been infected with this virus."