05:37 Reported News Briefs Adar 24, 5780 , 20/03/20 Adar 24, 5780 , 20/03/20 France reports 108 new deaths from coronavirus French health authorities revealed 108 new deaths of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total to 372. The number of cases of coronavirus in the country rose to 10,995.