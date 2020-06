16:26 Reported News Briefs Adar 12, 5780 , 08/03/20 Adar 12, 5780 , 08/03/20 Likud: Check who said we sent investigators to track Benny Gantz The Likud Party has asked the State Comptroller's Office to open an investigation into the allegations that the party or someone on its behalf has a connection to the hacking of the cell phone of Blue and White Party Chairman Benny Gantz and sending private investigators to run surveillance on him or others. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Mar 08, 04:26 PM, 3/8/2020