Likud lawmakers sign declaration of loyalty to Netanyahu

All Likud ministers and Knesset members have began to sign a declaration of loyalty to Prime Minister and Party Chairman Binyamin Netanyahu and disqualification of a a government led by Blue and White Party Chairman Benny Gantz.

The Likud statement states: "We will not join, now or later, the dangerous minority government led by Gantz. We will work with all our might to bring down such a government and establish a government headed by Netanyahu." Referring to a proposed bill to keep a criminally-indicted Knesset member from forming a government, members of the faction have stated that they "strongly oppose the personal law that is in contrast to the vast majority of the people. This is anti-democratic legislation."