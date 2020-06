16:03 Reported News Briefs Adar 12, 5780 , 08/03/20 Adar 12, 5780 , 08/03/20 Min. Hanegbi: 'Netanyahu here to stay' Read more Likud MK says the left needs to forget about replacing the Prime Minister, unity gov't only alternative to partnership with Joint List. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Mar 08, 04:03 PM, 3/8/2020