15:46 Reported News Briefs Adar 12, 5780 , 08/03/20 Adar 12, 5780 , 08/03/20 Land border with Egypt will close at 5 pm due to coronavirus Fearing the spread of the coronavirus, Israeli tourism companies have been notified that the land border with Egypt will be closed Sunday, starting at 5 pm. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Mar 08, 03:46 PM, 3/8/2020