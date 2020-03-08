|
15:22
Reported
News BriefsAdar 12, 5780 , 08/03/20
Ben-Gurion Airport Terminal 1 to close to int'l flights due to coronavirus
The Israel Airports Authority has announced that all international flights currently using Terminal 1 at Ben-Gurion Airport, including low-cost flights, will be moved to Terminal 3, following the authority's announcement about reducing operating costs in light of expected reduced operations at the airport
The closure for international flights will start March 14 and run until the end of April. Domestic flights will continue as usual from Terminal 1 at this time.
Other archived news briefs:Mar 08, 03:22 PM, 3/8/2020