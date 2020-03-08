Health Minister: Anti-coronavirus steps not politically motivated

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman briefed President Reuven Rivlin, Sunday, on the efforts to contain the coronavirus in Israel and the next steps planned to contain the spread of the disease, including in the Palestinian Authority via the coordination and liaison mechanisms.

Litzman said, “We are in a situation here in Israel which is among the best in the world at present.” He noted, "Even now, people make light and say we are playing politics. I know about politics, and this is far, far from politics. We do not want to close schools like in Italy. We want to live our lives as normal."