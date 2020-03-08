|
14:55
Reported
News BriefsAdar 12, 5780 , 08/03/20
Hod Hasharon mother transferred hospital to stay next to daughter
The 36-year-old Hod Hasharon resident who was allegedly stabbed by her husband was transported to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba to stay alongside her 3-year-old daughter, who was severely injured and still under sedation and respiration in a pediatric intensive care unit.
This morning the mother was updated by her relatives about the death of her 10-month-old daughter.
Other archived news briefs:Mar 08, 02:55 PM, 3/8/2020