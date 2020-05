12:10 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 14, 5780 , 12/11/19 Cheshvan 14, 5780 , 12/11/19 IDF: We're attacking Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza The Israel Defense Forces' Spokesman said, Tuesday afternoon, "At this time, the IDF has begun to attack terror targets of the Islamic Jihad terror organization in the Gaza Strip. More details to come." ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Nov 12 2019, 12:10 PM, 11/12/2019