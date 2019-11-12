|
06:53
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 14, 5780 , 12/11/19
Tillerson denies trying to undermine Trump
Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday vehemently denied claims by former UN ambassador Nikki Haley that he worked to undermine President Donald Trump's agenda as part of a larger effort to "save the country".
In a new book, which will be released on Tuesday and of which excerpts were published on Sunday, Haley claims Tillerson and then-White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told her to resist some of Trump's instructions.
