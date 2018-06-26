Soldier injured in accident near Kiryat Arba

A reservist soldier was seriously injured on Monday night in an operational accident in Kiryat Arba.
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the soldier was evacuated to hospital for medical treatment. His family has been notified.
