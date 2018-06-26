Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales on Monday said he had instructed his foreign ministry to petition the United States for temporary protected status for the country's migrants.
Morales made the announcement in a post on his Twitter account.
|
02:42
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 13, 5778 , 26/06/18
Guatemala asks U.S. for temporary protected status for country's migrants
Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales on Monday said he had instructed his foreign ministry to petition the United States for temporary protected status for the country's migrants.
Morales made the announcement in a post on his Twitter account.
Last Briefs