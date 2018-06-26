U.S. temporarily stops referring immigrant parents for criminal prosecution

The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Kevin McAleenan, said on Monday he has temporarily stopped referring for criminal prosecution adults who cross the border illegally with children.

McAleenan told reporters in Texas he ordered referrals suspended within hours of President Donald Trump's executive order last week that stopped the practice of separating families.

He added that the zero tolerance policy remains in effect, but cases cannot be prosecuted because parents cannot be separated from their children.