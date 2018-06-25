El Al CEO: A passenger who refuses to sit next to another passenger will be immediately removed from

El Al CEO Gonen Ussishkin commented on Monday evening on the incident in which a number of haredi men demanded that they not sit next to women during a flight from New York to Tel Aviv.

"Anyone who flies with the national airline feels the values on which we built our society: An egalitarian society regardless of religion, race or gender. In order to remove any doubt, I updated the procedures on the issue and in the future a passenger who refuses to sit next to another passenger will be immediately removed from the flight,” he said.