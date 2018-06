22:50 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5778 , 25/06/18 Tamuz 12, 5778 , 25/06/18 Opinion: You can't beat Chabad Read more As if 91 years haven't passed, Chabad willing to give their lives so another Jew will undergo circumcision, put on tefillin, eat kosher. ► ◄ Last Briefs