21:42 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 12, 5778 , 25/06/18 Tamuz 12, 5778 , 25/06/18 Survey: Likud continues to lead Read more New poll shows Likud would win 32 seats if elections were held today, while runner up Yesh Atid would receive 18 seats. ► ◄ Last Briefs