11:33 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5778 , 24/06/18 Tamuz 11, 5778 , 24/06/18 Bennett: 'We will study the peace plan out of respect for the US' Read more Minister Bennett addresses US administration's peace proposal. 'We will study any proposal in depth, but will insist on Israel's interests.' ► ◄ Last Briefs