10:11 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5778 , 24/06/18 Tamuz 11, 5778 , 24/06/18 Ruderman Family Foundation congratulates Herzog "Isaac Herzog has the potential to lead the Jewish Agency to new heights, and I wish him the best of luck in his new role," said Jay Ruderman, President of the Ruderman Family Foundation. "The partnership between the State of Israel and world Jewry is crucial for both sides, and can also lead to tensions. I know Herzog understands just how important his role is in maintaining this relationship."



"I look forward to working with Herzog to further strengthen the relations between Israelis and the American Jewish community. I believe he is the right person in the right place at the right time."