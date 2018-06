09:34 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 11, 5778 , 24/06/18 Tamuz 11, 5778 , 24/06/18 A new candidate for mayor of Jerusalem Read more After less than a term in the Knesset, Kulanu's MK Rachel Azaria is already looking to next job. 'Returning to work for J'lem - from J-lem.' ► ◄ Last Briefs