Washington to Syrian rebels: Don't expect support from us

Washington has told the main Syrian rebel factions they should not expect military support to help them resist a major government offensive to regain opposition-held parts of southern Syria bordering Jordan and the Golan Heights, Reuters reported Saturday.

A copy of a message sent by Washington to heads of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) groups, which was seen by the news agency, said the U.S. government wanted to make clear that “you should not base your decisions on the assumption or expectation of a military intervention by us.”