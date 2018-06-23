Khamenei adviser: U.S. creating 'second Vietnam' in Syria

A top adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei warned the United States it is creating a “second Vietnam” in Syria, Iranian media reported.

“The Americans themselves have created the ISIS [Islamic State] and the Al-Nusra in Syria and now they have come onto the scene and occupied Eastern Euphrates. They should know that Syria and Eastern Euphrates will be another Vietnam for the U.S.,” said the adviser, Ali Akbar Velayati, according to i24news.

