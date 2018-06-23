Swedish lawmaker suggests Jews are not Swedes

A lawmaker for a populist right-wing party in Sweden has been accused of racism after writing on Facebook that Jews and members of the Sami minority are not Swedes, JTA reported Friday.

Bjorn Soder, who represents the Sweden Democrats party at the Riksdag, the Swedish parliament, insists that in his post Sunday he never questioned minorities’ rights as Swedish citizens but merely stood up for their rights to preserve their distinct ethnic identities.

