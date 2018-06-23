UN court to hear Iran lawsuit against United States

The UN's top court will hear in October a case brought by Iran against the United States seeking to recover billions in frozen assets, which U.S. courts say should go to American victims of terror attacks, AFP reported.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) said in a statement it will "hold public hearings in the case concerning Certain Iranian Assets (Islamic Republic of Iran v. United States of America), from October 8 to October 12" at its seat in The Hague.

