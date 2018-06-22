Report: Israel reducing its participation in UNHRC

Israel has temporarily reduced its participation with the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) after the United States pulled out over the Council’s anti-Israel bias, The Associated Press reported Friday.

Several diplomats in Geneva, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AP Israel had "lowered" its participation at the council to align its stance more with the U.S. position.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)